Warriors' Steve Kerr 'could relate' to Eminem's freestyle rap bashing Trump

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has never hidden the fact that he's not a fan of President Donald Trump. Kerr has been critical of Trump on multiple occasions, most recently in a letter addressed to the president ending with the words, "Don't divide us. Bring us together."

Kerr isn't the only celebrity making headlines for his anti-Trump sentiments, however. Detroit rapper Eminem dropped a freestyle at the BET Hip Hop Awards that has made the rounds on social media -- BET's tweet of the full verse has received over 500,000 likes, and that's not including all the bootleg versions circulating around the web. Among other things, Eminem critiques Trump's dealings with North Korea, the way he handled the Charlottesville situation and his most recent stance on NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

WARNING: Some NSFW language in the video

On Sunday, Kerr addressed the media and brought up the time he wore five of his championship rings as part of his Eminem costume for Halloween. That led him to expressing his feelings about the rapper's words toward Trump.

"I could relate to [Eminem] the other night when I saw what he did," Kerr said. "Loved that. I loved that. Hey, I don't have my own -- he spoke for me. Just kidding -- kind of."

Steve Kerr said the only time he wore his title rings were when he was Eminem on Halloween (Also: Steve enjoyed his recent freestyle) pic.twitter.com/NzUpx4ffAQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 15, 2017

It's certainly no surprise that Kerr agrees with Eminem's stance on Trump. What is slightly surprising is that a quick image search reveals no photos of Kerr dressed up as Slim Shady -- although someone did execute some quality Photoshop work.

We've learned that Kerr, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and NBA players like LeBron James are willing to voice their opinions about Trump when they feel the need. It will be interesting to monitor their comments throughout the season.