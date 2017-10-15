Warriors' Steve Kerr 'could relate' to Eminem's freestyle rap bashing Trump
Kerr, an outspoken critic of Trump, also said he once dressed up as Eminem for Halloween
Warriors coach Steve Kerr has never hidden the fact that he's not a fan of President Donald Trump. Kerr has been critical of Trump on multiple occasions, most recently in a letter addressed to the president ending with the words, "Don't divide us. Bring us together."
Kerr isn't the only celebrity making headlines for his anti-Trump sentiments, however. Detroit rapper Eminem dropped a freestyle at the BET Hip Hop Awards that has made the rounds on social media -- BET's tweet of the full verse has received over 500,000 likes, and that's not including all the bootleg versions circulating around the web. Among other things, Eminem critiques Trump's dealings with North Korea, the way he handled the Charlottesville situation and his most recent stance on NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.
WARNING: Some NSFW language in the video
On Sunday, Kerr addressed the media and brought up the time he wore five of his championship rings as part of his Eminem costume for Halloween. That led him to expressing his feelings about the rapper's words toward Trump.
"I could relate to [Eminem] the other night when I saw what he did," Kerr said. "Loved that. I loved that. Hey, I don't have my own -- he spoke for me. Just kidding -- kind of."
It's certainly no surprise that Kerr agrees with Eminem's stance on Trump. What is slightly surprising is that a quick image search reveals no photos of Kerr dressed up as Slim Shady -- although someone did execute some quality Photoshop work.
We've learned that Kerr, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and NBA players like LeBron James are willing to voice their opinions about Trump when they feel the need. It will be interesting to monitor their comments throughout the season.
-
LeBron won't pay for Pandora upgrade
Longtime friend and teammate Dwyane Wade called out The King for being overly frugal with his...
-
NBA season preview for all 30 teams
Previewing all 30 teams before the start of the regular season
-
If Kawhi's healthy, don't sleep on Spurs
The Spurs may look like they're falling behind in the West, but their track record says they'll...
-
Russ, Collison show off Halloween gear
The Thunder teammates dressed up as Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle from 'White Men Can't Jum...
-
KD: Giannis could be best ever
During a recent Q&A, Durant said Giannis was his favorite player in the league to watch
-
What's after Grit N' Grind for Memphis?
Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and (maybe?) Chandler Parsons are building a new brand of Grizzlies...
Add a Comment