Warriors' Steve Kerr responds to Donald Trump: 'Don't divide us ... Bring us together'

Steve Kerr and the Warriors were unsure if they wanted to visit the White House after winning the championship, as is tradition. The team was expected to meet and discuss their plans at the start of training camp, however, Donald Trump made that decision for them when he rescinded their invitation to the White House invitation, via a tweet, in response to comments made by Stephen Curry.

The Warriors weren't surprised they received that type of response from Trump. Kerr said as much in a piece he wrote for Sports Illustrated about the entire situation. In his write-up he explained why the Warriors won't visit the White House and asks for unity instead of division.

After Steph spoke up at media day on Friday, we figured it was just a matter of time until the president responded. Then on Saturday morning my wife, Margot, woke me up. "Here it is," she said, and showed me Trump's tweet. Our invitation, he wrote, "has been withdrawn" because, "going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team" and, "Stephen Curry is hesitating." First off, I'm pretty sure Steph wasn't "hesitating". He made it clear he wouldn't go. Second, as I joked to the media Saturday, it was like the president was trying to break up with us before we broke up with him. ... Remember, the president works for us, not vice versa. We elected him. He doesn't just work for his constituents and his base. He works for every citizen. Once you take that office, you have to do what's best for the entire country. Sure, you're going to have policies that align with your party, but that's not the point. Respectfully, Mr. Trump, the point is this: You're the president. You represent all of us. Don't divide us. Bring us together.

Kerr and the Warriors acknowledged they probably would have chosen to not go to the White House, but that there was a disappointment they couldn't approach the president as private citizens and have a discussion.