Warriors' Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins doesn't have to be a superstar for Golden State

The nickname "Maple Jordan" carries a very specific connotation. Andrew Wiggins was supposed to be a superstar. He was traded for one before he ever played an NBA game in Kevin Love. He was paid like one well before earning such a hefty contract. The Minnesota Timberwolves built their future around the idea that Wiggins would be one of their franchise pillars, and when he wasn't, they were forced to pivot to D'Angelo Russell.

Now Wiggins is a member of the Golden State Warriors, a team with as many incumbent superstars (three) as championships. As such, the pressure facing him with his new team is significantly lower than it had been in Minnesota. Warriors coach Steve Kerr made the abundantly clear in a radio interview with KNBR 680.

"Minnesota needed him to be a star," Kerr said. "And we're not asking him to be a star. We're asking him to play a role on a team that already has some star players."

Golden State is in a period of transition after losing Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. The role players who made up the bulk of Golden State's roster for years, like Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and David West, are now all gone. The Warriors have limped through a miserable season built around Russell and minimum-salary free agents, but help is on the way.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson should both be healthy next season. Draymond Green already is. And in addition to Wiggins, Golden State will have its own top draft pick to use on a major addition, a $17 million trade exception generated through July's Iguodala deal to find another piece, and Minnesota's valuable 2021 first-rounder to dangle in talks with other teams. Throw in a hopefully healthy Kevon Looney, a few of the standouts from this year's disappointing roster and the Tax-Payer Mid-Level Exception and Golden State should have a far deeper roster next season.

The sort that Wiggins can ease his way onto. Nobody expects him to be the next Durant, but if he can be something approximating Harrison Barnes as a two-way player, he'll fit comfortably in with the Warriors. That is hardly a given, but Golden State's infrastructure should be quite favorable to him. While Minnesota eschewed the mid-range shots Wiggins preferred, the Warriors welcome them. Kerr himself stated the obvious impact Green's presence will have on Wiggins from a motivational standpoint.

Superstardom may have been the expectation for Wiggins, but it's never been the reality. Now, it no longer needs to be. He has a chance to fit in with a good team, a goal that should be more than attainable for a player of his talent.