Warriors' Steve Kerr thinks Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic is already an All-Star

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is impressed with the play of Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Luka Doncic and he made that clear following the matchup between the two teams on Sunday night.

"He's unbelievable," Curry said of Doncic, via ESPN. "You can tell he's just experienced in terms of playing high-level basketball. A guy that's always at his own pace. I'm sure he had heard all the doubters and people talking about his game who really didn't know much about him, and he's made himself known for sure. It's fun to watch in terms of the future of the league."

While that sort of praise from the two-time league MVP is more than enough to let you know what the defending champions think of the perceived favorite to win Rookie of the Year, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr echoed Curry's comments about Doncic. In fact, he went as far as to say that he thinks that the Slovenian product should be an All-Star, despite the fact that this is just his first season.

"The guy doesn't look like a rookie," Kerr said Saturday. "I didn't know much about him, I never saw him play until we played Dallas the first time or watching him on TV before that, but he is confident beyond where you would expect somebody in his shoes to be, coming from a different country and being 19 years old. He's a brilliant player. I think he's already an All-Star. I don't know how the vote's going to shake out, but he looks like an All-Star player to me.

"I haven't really done the math. I haven't gone line by line. So I probably threw that out there without truly doing my homework. I do have a vote for reserves. I think what I meant to say is he sure looks like an All-Star. So whether he makes it or not, he's an All-Star. Certain guys just stand out. You see what they do, you see what they mean to the game. And if he doesn't make it this year, he's going to make it soon enough."

Kerr is especially impressed with the impact that Doncic is having on the floor among veteran players despite the fact that he hasn't even celebrated his 20th birthday yet.

"You just don't see it very often," Kerr said. "Very rarely. I'll bet we could go over the last decade and only find a handful of teenagers who have made this kind of impact in the league."

For what it's worth, other Warriors players agree with Curry and Kerr's assessment of the Mavs rookie, who will be back in action on Wednesday night when Dallas hosts the Spurs.

"I don't know if he's an All-Star with how the numbers work, but he's an All-Star player," Warriors forward Draymond Green said. "So I don't know if he'll be an All-Star, per se [this year], but he's definitely an All-Star talent -- that's for damn sure."

"He's playing great ball," Kevin Durant added. "Definitely for a 19-year-old to average 20 [points], six [rebounds] and five [assists] is definitely numbers you can look at and consider him for an All-Star selection, but there's so many great players out there at his position, so you never know, but just his poise for the game, his step-back 3 -- that's what he wants to get to most of the time. He's big and strong, can pass, can play in the pick-and-roll."

On the season, Doncic is averaging 20 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for the Mavericks, and if he doesn't make the All-Star game this season, it seems pretty safe to say that he will have several All-Star appearances to his name when all is said and done.