Warriors' Steve Kerr weighs in on reducing the NBA's regular-season schedule, and even has a number in mind

The Warriors are in the midst of a tight series with the Rockets right now, but head coach Steve Kerr was asked to weigh in on an age-old NBA debate: Should the season be shorter? Commissioner Adam Silver has talked about the length of the season from time to time, never seeming to commit one way or the other, but Kerr thinks that he should. And Kerr has a number in mind.

"I think 75 has a nice ring to it," Kerr said, via NBC Sports before Game 4 against the Rockets on Monday. "It feels like we play seven or eight games a year where our guys are just wiped out."

The NBA, which settled on an 82-game schedule back in the 1966-67 season, has one obvious reason to dismiss any suggestion of shortening the season: Money.

"There's not going to be a drastic cut, obviously, because of revenue," Kerr added. "But if there were a way to get to 75, I'd be a big proponent. I understand that would mean less revenue. Salaries would come down a little bit. But the quality of play would be better, and the players would be more rested and maybe fewer injuries."

Fewer injuries is always a compelling argument, but the NBPA would have to take on that fight. While it may seem unrealistic now, if players were willing to band together at the risk of losing some of their salary, it at least seems like Silver would consider hearing them out.