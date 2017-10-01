Warriors struggle in preseason opener; Paul Millsap has big Nuggets debut: Takeaways

Basketball is back!

Out in the Bay Area, the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets got the 2017-18 NBA preseason under way, with the Nuggets winning a high-scoring affair, 108-102. Denver's new big man Paul Millsap led the way with 22 points.

With the Warriors 0-1, it's obviously time for some hot takes! Here are a few (extremely reasonable) takeaways from the first game of the NBA preseason.

Champs show plenty of rust

As is the case every preseason, both teams had plenty of rust to shake off. No matter how much you work out during the summer, or scrimmage against your teammates, nothing can compare to actual game action, and it takes a while to get back up to speed.

That was obvious for the Warriors, who missed their first nine 3-pointers, and finished only 4-of-33 from downtown. Draymond Green and Kevin Durant were each 0-for-5 and Stephen Curry finished just 1 of 7.

Plus, both teams were fouling like crazy, combining for 51 on the night, a clear sign of everyone being a step slow, and a bit off with their timing on the defensive end.

Nuggets find gold in Paul Millsap

Millsap didn't take long to show why the Nuggets were so keen to make him their big offseason acquisition. He knocked down four 3s (as many as the entire Warriors team), on his way to pouring in 22 points. He also finished with 11 rebounds. This was only one game, of course, but with Millsap helping to space the floor and being a real threat to knock down outside shots, the Nuggets' offense should be an issue for opposing defenses.

Kenneth Faried a no-show ... seriously



Kenneth Faried is not hurt (at least that we know of), but he didn't get into the game Saturday night, which is a little strange, especially considering eight players got in off the Denver bench. With the addition of Millsap, the Nuggets definitely have a crowded frontcourt, so it could be Faried who finds himself on the outside looking in at the rotation. This is one to keep an eye on.

Nikola Jokic can still pass

There's plenty of hype about Jokic coming into this season after what he did in his last campaign. One of his best traits, of course, is his passing. As he showed in the first half, he's certainly still capable of dropping dimes.

This spinning, behind-the-head flip was super nifty and super cool.

Ben Wallace is in the building!

The Warriors provided a great moment by having Ben Wallace surprise Draymond Green before the game. He presented the versatile Warriors forward with his 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year trophy -- an award Wallace won four times during his career. First of all, it was just neat to see Wallace again, and to hear him on the Warriors' broadcast. But then throw in the fact that Wallace was Green's idol growing up, and you have one of the cooler moments of the season right away on the first day.