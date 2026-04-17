The eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs will be on the line when the Golden State Warriors face the Phoenix Suns in a 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament matchup on Friday night. Golden State outlasted Los Angeles Clippers 126-121on Wednesday, while Phoenix dropped a 114-110 decision to Portland on Tuesday. The Warriors (37-45), who placed 10th in the Western Conference, are 15-26 on the road this season. The Suns (45-37), who were seventh in the Western Conference, were 25-16 on their home court.

Tipoff from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix is set for 10 p.m. ET. The Suns are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Suns odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. Before making any Suns vs. Warriors picks, check out the Warriors vs. Suns predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Suns 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Suns:

Warriors vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -2.5 at FanDuel Warriors vs. Suns over/under: 219.5 points Warriors vs. Suns money line: Phoenix -145, Warriors +121 Warriors vs. Suns picks: See picks at SportsLine Warriors vs. Suns streaming: Prime Video

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Top Warriors vs. Suns predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Warriors vs. Suns, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (219.5). The total has gone Under in six of the Suns' last nine games against the Warriors. The Warriors have played three of their last five games to the Under. The Suns have also played 57% of their games Under the total this season.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Warriors to have five players scoring in double figures, led by Stephen Curry scoring 23.5 points. Devin Booker is projected to lead Phoenix with 24.9 points scored, but only four Suns players will score 10 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 208 total points, making the Under the value play for anyone making targeting NBA parlay betting and NBA picks. See the Warriors vs. Suns spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Warriors vs. Suns picks

After simulating each possession of Suns vs. Warriors 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Warriors vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Suns spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.