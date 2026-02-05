Two Western Conference playoff hopefuls will meet on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Golden State Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors (27-24) have lost two in a row and are No. 8 in the West standings. The Suns (31-20) have won four of their last five and are seventh in the Western Conference. Steph Curry (knee) and Devin Booker (ankle) are out for their respective teams, while Phoenix guard Jalen Green (hip) is listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. Golden State has won two of three matchups this season. The latest Suns vs. Warriors odds list Phoenix as the 6.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 215.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Suns picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Suns vs. Warriors 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Warriors spread Suns -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Suns vs. Warriors over/under: 215.5 points Suns vs. Warriors money line: Suns -250, Warriors +203 Suns vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine Suns vs. Warriors streaming: Prime Video

How to make Warriors vs. Suns picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Suns vs. Warriors 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (215.5 points). These teams have frequently engaged in high-scoring affairs when meeting in Phoenix as six of their last eight matchups in the Arizona capital have gone over. Additionally, few teams have eclipsed the total as often as Golden State, which has seen the Over post a 30-21 record this season, which is the third-highest over record in the NBA.

Meanwhile, each of the Suns' last three games have eclipsed the total, while two of the last three Warriors games have gone over. The total has dropped six points since first opening at 221.5, and that only favors the Over being hit. The model calls for 221 combined points going on the scoreboard, with the Over hitting 60% of the time.

It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Warriors vs. Suns, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Suns vs. Warriors spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.