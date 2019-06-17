Warriors take out newspaper ad in Toronto Star to congratulate Raptors on 2019 NBA Finals victory

Rather than being bitter about losing the 2019 NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors, the Golden State Warriors took the high road.

On Monday - the day of the Raptors' championship parade in Toronto - the Warriors took out a full-page ad in the Toronto Star in order to congratulate the new NBA champions. The ad read: "The Golden State Warriors congratulate the Toronto Raptors on their historic achievement and bringing the 2019 NBA championship to the city of Toronto."

You can see the ad below, via NBC Sports:

Dubs take out a full-page ad in the Toronto Star congratulating the Raptors. Class.👌



[via @aballinga] pic.twitter.com/TyXOFxuVRk — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) June 17, 2019

This was a classy move by the Warriors, who lost to the Raptors in six games after winning back-to-back NBA titles in 2017 and 2018.

Though the Warriors couldn't get the job done this year, they're confident that they'll be back in position to compete for more rings in the future.

"I think everybody thinks it's kind of the end of us," Draymond Green said. "That's just not smart. We're not done yet. We lost this year. Clearly, it just wasn't our year. But, that's just how the cookie crumbles sometimes. I hear a lot of that noise. This is the end of a run and all that jazz. I don't see it happening though. We'll be back."

Steph Curry agreed with Green that prematurely writing off the Warriors after failing to complete their third consecutive title run would be a mistake.

"Tough, tough way to go out," Curry said. "... I think a lot has been proven about who we are as a team, and the fight that we have... Our DNA and who we are, and the character that we have on this team, I wouldn't bet against us being back on this stage next year and going forward. I'm really proud of the way that we fought to the end, and this five-year run has been awesome, but I definitely don't think it's over."

After winning three titles in the past five years, the Warriors certainly aren't used to losing, but at least they've shown that they can do it with grace.