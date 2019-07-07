Warriors thank Andre Iguodala for his contributions to the franchise, announce plans to retire his jersey

The Golden State Warriors will look quite a bit different next season, and not just because Kevin Durant is off to join the Brooklyn Nets and Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL during the Finals and will miss the first few months of the season. They'll also be without veteran forward Andre Iguodala, who they traded to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the offseason.

Trading Iguodala to the rebuilding Grizzlies was a bit of an anticlimactic end to his tenure with the Warriors, which included five straight trips to the Finals, three titles and winning 2015 Finals MVP. He won't leave empty-handed though. In addition to his trophies, the Warriors announced that they'll retire Iguodala's jersey. In a statement thanking the veteran for his contributions to the franchise, Warriors co-chairman Joe Lacob declared that no one will ever wear No. 9 for the franchise again.

Lacob's full statement:

During the summer of 2013, we went through an extensive free agency process in our efforts to sign Andre Iguodala. At the time, we envisioned him becoming a vital part of a young, up-and-coming team with championship aspirations. As we look back six years later, we actually underestimated what his value would be to our team, both on the court and in the locker room. In what has been well-documented, Andre sacrificed for the betterment of our team and, in one of the best stories of this journey, earned NBA Finals MVP honors in 2015. He has been absolutely vital to our success during five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals and three championships. We thank Andre for all of his contributions and look forward to seeing his number in the rafters at Chase Center.

This is a well-deserved honor for Iguodala, who arrived in Golden State and from Day One became an integral part of the organization. A menace on the defensive end, he was a key part of building one of the league's best defenses along with Draymond Green, and his ability to guard multiple positions opened up all sorts of lineup possibilities for head coach Steve Kerr, including their famous "Death Lineup."

He was also willing to sacrifice on the offensive end, and in fact never averaged double figures in scoring during his six seasons with the team. Time and again, however, he came up with big plays and battled through injury to help the Warriors become one of the most dominant teams in NBA history. For all of the exploits by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, the Warriors' dynasty would not have been possible without Iguodala.