The Oklahoma City Thunder go for the regular-season sweep when they battle the Golden State Warriors in a key NBA Western Conference matchup on Saturday night. Golden State is coming off a 115-113 win at Houston on Thursday, while Oklahoma City downed the New York Knicks 103-100 on Wednesday. The Warriors (32-30), who are eighth in the Western Conference, are 13-17 on the road this season. The Thunder (49-15), the top seed in the West, are 25-6 on their home court. Steph Curry (knee) remains out for the Warriors. Chet Holmgren (illness) is out for OKC.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder lead the all-time series 149-124, and have won four of the last five meetings. The Thunder are a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Thunder odds from. DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Warriors picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 20 on a sizzling 41-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Warriors vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Thunder:

Warriors vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -12.5 at DraftKings Warriors vs. Thunder over/under: 218.5 points Warriors vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City -714, Golden State +506 Warriors vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine Warriors vs. Thunder streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Warriors vs. Thunder predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Warriors vs. Thunder, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (218.5). The Over has hit in seven of the past 10 head-to-head matchups between the teams. The Over has also hit in seven of the last 10 Golden State games, and in four of the last seven Oklahoma City games. The Warriors are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Thunder, meanwhile, are 5-5 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis to score 19.3 points on average and be one of three Golden State players to score 14.1 or more points. The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meanwhile, is projected to score 32.4 points as four Oklahoma City players score 10.6 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 221 points.

How to make Thunder vs. Warriors picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time.