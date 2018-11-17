Warriors to give Draymond Green 'some time off' to heal lingering toe injury

The Golden State Warriors plan to give forward Draymond Green "some time off" because of a lingering toe injury, according to coach Steve Kerr.

"We decided to give him some time off," Kerr said of Green, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "Don't know how long it'll be. The toe [sprain] is lingering."

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “We decided to give him some time off. Don’t know how long it’ll be. The toe (sprain) is lingering.” Out tonight vs Mavs, likely tomorrow vs Spurs, too. Alfonzo McKinnie also out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2018

Green will miss the Warriors' matchup with the Mavericks in Dallas on Saturday night, and is also expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Spurs in San Antonio. Green missed two games last week -- against the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets -- because of the injury.

Green was also suspended by the Warriors for their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday for "conduct detrimental to the team" for the role he played in an on-court argument with teammate Kevin Durant. Green reportedly dared Durant to leave in free agency, while also insulting him.

The Warriors obviously don't want to lose Durant in free agency next summer, and the decision to suspend Green was seemingly made with that in mind. While Durant isn't interested in discussing the incident, Green is looking to move forward.

"Kevin and I spoke. We're moving forward," Green said. "I think there's no secret that I am an emotional player. I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I play with that same emotion. Sometimes it gets the best of me and it doesn't work to my favor.

"I am going to live with that. Because it works in my favor to the good, as my résumé speaks, and this team's résumé speaks, more so than it doesn't. So I am never going to change who I am. I am going to approach the game the same way that I always do. And like I said, we will continue to move forward."

Ultimately, Green thinks that the argument will actually make the Warriors stronger.

"What you must know is nobody in this organization, from a player -- not myself, not Kevin, not anybody else -- is going to beat us," Green said. "So if you one of them other 29 teams in this league, you got to beat us. We're not going to beat us. We're going to continue to do what we do.

"I am sorry if that ruins everybody's stories. I know everybody got a job to do. I apologize for ruining y'all's stories if it did. But if this only makes Kevin, myself and the rest of my teammates stronger, that's what it's going to do. You think you saw something before? Good luck with us now. We're not going to crumble off of an argument. We are going to move forward."

For the Warriors, giving Green some time off works to kill two birds with one stone, as it will allow him to continue to heal his toe injury, and it will also give him -- and Durant -- some additional time to cool off.