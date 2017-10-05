Warriors to repeat? Ex-Pistons star Rip Hamilton disagrees: 'Cavs are my favorite'

Heading into the 2017-18 NBA season, nearly everyone is picking the Golden State Warriors to repeat as champions. A whopping 93 percent of GMs made the Warriors their pick in the annual GM survey, and Las Vegas sportsbooks have them as heavy favorites.

CBS Sports' Rip Hamilton, however, is going in a different direction. The former Piston said Thursday that he has the Cleveland Cavaliers as his favorite. Hamilton highlighted the Cavs' increased depth, which includes former stars in Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose, each of whom signed one-year deals with Cleveland this offseason.

Hamilton's full thoughts:

I think the Cavs are my favorite. When you look at the guys, and the talent that they have on their team. They got three guys on this team that have been first-team All-NBA in their career. What that does, it's great for LeBron James, because now he doesn't have to go out there and feel as though he has to put the team on his shoulders each and every night. You got a guy like Dwyane Wade that's willing to come in and play the "Robin" role, and is willing to come out there and say, "alright, you know what LeBron, what it's my turn to take over, I'll be ready. They got guys that's been ready and prepared for big moments. We didn't even talk about Isaiah Thomas. He's coming back in January, a guy that can be a big spark, especially in the open court, making plays, and getting to the free throw line, and making plays at the basket.

The Cavaliers certainly do have a deeper team than last season. In addition to Wade and Rose, they also got Jae Crowder in the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas deal, and also signed Jeff Green and brought over Cedi Osman.

None of those players, however, are striking fear into the hearts of the mighty Warriors, who got deeper themselves, adding Nick Young and Omri Casspi in free agency.

Additionally, the Cavs have to contend with the fact that Irving is gone, and his replacement, Thomas, is likely going to be out until January or so. And when he does return, there's no guarantee he'll be the same player he was for the Celtics last season.

While the Cavs should still be considered the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, it's going to take a monster effort from LeBron and Co. to overtake the Warriors in the Finals this June.