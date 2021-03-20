The Golden State Warriors have a difficult path to navigate with Thursday's NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching. They want to maximize talent around Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and a hopefully healthy Klay Thompson next season, but they also don't want to compromise the future by dealing away their best young players and assets.

Enter Victor Oladipo, who reportedly turned down a recent extension offer from the Houston Rockets and is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason. Oladipo could be a nice in-between option for the Warriors, as our Brad Botkin wrote -- someone who can help in the short-term alongside their stars, but also not require a massive haul of assets to bring aboard.

Well, apparently that last part has been the hold-up in negotiations between the Rockets and Warriors. According to the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau, Houston is asking for either rookie center James Wiseman or the top-three protected 2021 Minnesota Timberwolves pick (which becomes unprotected in 2022) in exchange for Oladipo. The steep price has stalled any potential discussions between the two teams. From Letourneau:

According to a league source, Golden State's talks with Houston haven't progressed past the inquiry stage. The Rockets would want one of the Warriors' top assets, the top-three-protected 2021 pick from Minnesota or Wiseman, both of which are conversation-enders for Golden State.

With Wiseman and the Minnesota pick, the Warriors have one of the best trade packages in the league should a superstar become available, so it makes sense that they would not want to use either to acquire Oladipo, a former All-Star who has been inconsistent at best since returning from a severe quad tendon injury in January of 2020.

Because the rebuilding Rockets presumably have no interest in taking on Andrew Wiggins' hefty salary, a more likely package would be centered around Warriors wing Kelly Oubre Jr., who is also set to become a free agent this offseason. If that were the case, the Rockets would probably want a first-round pick attached (not Minnesota's), which Golden State might not be willing to part with.

Plenty can change between now and Thursday's deadline, but it seems for now that the Rockets and Warriors aren't on the same page when it comes to a potential Oladipo deal.