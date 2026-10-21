The Golden State Warriors are exploring trade options for Kristaps Porziņģis amid his ongoing health issues related to a POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome) diagnosis, per ESPN. Porziņģis is also reportedly "contemplating his future in basketball" as he continues to deal with health problems.

Porziņģis re-signed with the Warriors this summer on a two-year, $40 million contract that pays him $20 million this season and has a $3 million guarantee for 2027-28. Porziņģis arrived in Golden State at the trade deadline last year in a deal with the Hawks, but appeared in just 15 games for the Warriors, averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in his short tenure in the Bay.

Still, Golden State was hopeful that he could be a key contributor in 2026-27 and gave him a sizable contract this summer to provide some needed frontcourt depth. However, Porziņģis has continued to have health problems that have kept him off of the court, missing all of training camp and the preseason.

Porziņģis and the Warriors both released statements last week offering a vague update on his status. Porziņģis said he was feeling better and hoped to be back playing again soon -- and also shot down some wild online rumors about his condition. The Warriors noted Porziņģis met with the front office and medical staff and would be back with the team but did not have a timetable for a potential return.

This latest news indicates the Warriors may not see a path back to the basketball court for Porziņģis, or at the least that they have concerns about him being a reliable contributor for a team that needs all hands on deck to try and make a playoff run in the West. The question is what team would be willing to trade for Porziņģis and what Golden State may have to give up to move him given how much uncertainty there is regarding his future.

The Porziņģis contract always seemed designed to allow the Warriors to move it, but looking to trade Porziņģis with his current health status makes it a tougher sell to potential trade partners.

The Warriors spent this summer positioning themselves to have maximum flexibility next offseason, including working out an extension with Stephen Curry for less than the max that will give them plenty of options to go star-chasing in 2027. That means the Warriors cannot afford to take on a bad contract long-term in a Porziņģis deal. If long-term money isn't coming back, then assets have to go out to get a team to take on his deal (effectively an expiring) and send back a player who could be useful to the Warriors' rotation.