Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is uncertain if Andrew Wiggins will play again this season as he continues to deal with an unspecified personal matter that has kept him away from the team for the past month.

"I think that's the hope [that he'll return], but really there's nothing to report on," Kerr said prior to the team's overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. "We're giving him his space as he deals with something that's way more important than a game. If he's able to come back, then that would be great, and if not then that's the case. Whatever happens we'll handle it accordingly."

The Warriors have understandably not shared any details about the situation, though Wiggins' extended absence suggests it's rather serious. Warriors GM Bob Myers said earlier in the month that the team will let Wiggins decide what, if anything, he wants to share once he returns.

However long Wiggins remains out, he'll have the backing of his teammates and the organization.

"Friend to friend, teammate to teammate, sending him support," Steph Curry said. "Tough situation with him being away for so long but necessary. Life is bigger than basketball. Whatever him and his family are going through, that's all that matters. Whenever he's ready to come back, I'm sure he will. That's how he's built in terms of being available. I know he's missing the vibe and being with us, and we miss him too."

Wiggins last played in the team's win over the Washington Wizards on Feb. 13, when he put up 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists in one of his best performances of the season. Through 37 games, Wiggins was averaging 17.1 points, five rebounds and 2.3 assists on 47.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.6 percent from 3-point land.

The Warriors have missed Wiggins on both sides of the ball, but are hanging on to a top-six seed in the Western Conference. Following their big win over the Bucks on Saturday, they are 35-33, one game ahead of both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks in the race for the final guaranteed playoff spot.