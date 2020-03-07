Warriors vs. 76ers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Golden State

Current Records: Philadelphia 38-25; Golden State 14-49

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road again Saturday and play against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The 76ers should still be riding high after a victory, while Golden State will be looking to right the ship.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Sixers' strategy against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. The Sixers strolled past Sacramento with points to spare, taking the contest 125-108. Philadelphia's small forward Tobias Harris was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 28 points and 14 boards.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Warriors had to settle for a 121-113 defeat against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. The Dubs' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Stephen Curry, who had 23 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds, and power forward Marquese Chriss, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the 76ers are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against the Dubs in the teams' previous meeting in January, taking their matchup 115-104. Will Philadelphia repeat their success, or do the Warriors have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last nine games against Philadelphia.