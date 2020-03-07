Warriors vs. 76ers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 7 predictions from simulation on 49-31 roll

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors aim to protect their home floor on Saturday in a nationally-televised face-off. The Philadelphia 76ers will visit San Francisco for the contest, with Joel Embiid (shoulder), Josh Richardson (concussion) and Ben Simmons (back) all sidelined for the road team. For Golden State, Draymond Green (knee) is listed as questionable.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. Sportsbooks list the 76ers as two-point road favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 227 in the latest Warriors vs. Sixers odds.

76ers vs. Warriors spread: 76ers -2

76ers vs. Warriors over-under: 227 points

76ers vs. Warriors money line: 76ers -134, Warriors +113

PHI: 76ers are 4-2 against the spread in the last six games

GS: Warriors are 3-1 against the spread in the last four games

Why the 76ers can cover

The model knows the 76ers are a potent defensive team, even without their top two players. Philadelphia ranks as a strongly above-average defense for the full season, and the Sixers are an elite squad at securing defensive rebounds. The Warriors rank as a bottom-feeding offense, with very little threat on the offensive glass and questionable metrics in most categories. Offensively, Philadelphia is in the top half of the league at avoiding turnovers (14 percent) and generating offensive rebounds (26 percent).

Why the Warriors can cover

The model also knows the Warriors are a different team with Curry on the floor, evidenced in his return on Thursday evening. Curry is averaging 20.8 points and 6.6 assists and, more importantly, he is the No. 1 shooter in the league, both today and all-time. His shooting tips the scales offensively and, for a team that already excels at generating free throw attempts near the rim, having additional space is significant. Additionally, Golden State is in the top 12 in free throw rate allowed at 19 percent.

How to make 76ers vs. Warriors picks

