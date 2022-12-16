Wells Fargo Center showcases a high-profile NBA matchup on Friday evening. The Golden State Warriors visit the Philadelphia 76ers for a cross-conference tilt in the national spotlight. Golden State is 14-15 overall, but the reigning champions are just 2-13 on the road. Philadelphia is 15-12 overall and 10-5 at home this season. Stephen Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (adductor) are out for the Warriors, with Draymond Green (quad) listed as questionable. Tyrese Maxey (foot) is out for the 76ers.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is listed as the 8-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Warriors vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -8

Warriors vs. 76ers over/under: 225 points

Warriors vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -335, Warriors +260

GSW: The Warriors are 3-12 against the spread on the road

PHL: The 76ers are 10-4-1 against the spread at home

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State's offense has clear and notable strengths. The Warriors are in the top five of the NBA in overall shooting efficiency, and is accurate across the board from a shooting standpoint. The Warriors are in the top eight in field goal percentage (47.8%), 2-point percentage (57.0%) and 3-point percentage (37.8%) this season. Golden State also has the best passing numbers in the league, sitting atop the NBA in assists (29.3 per game) and assisting on a league-best 68.4% of field goals.

Golden State is also above-average in a few spots on defense, with opponents shooting 46.6% from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range. The Warriors create 15.5 turnovers per game, and Philadelphia struggles to generate effectiveness on the glass. The 76ers are dead-last in the NBA in second-chance points, and Philadelphia is No. 28 in the league in offensive rebound rate.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is led by top-flight talent and Joel Embiid is the headliner. Embiid is operating at an MVP level in the early going of the season, averaging 33.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. The seven-footer is playing even better in recent days, averaging 37.3 points per game on 55.8% shooting over the last 11 contests, and Embiid's physicality is difficult for any opponent to manage.

Elsewhere, James Harden is playing well, and the former NBA MVP is averaging 22.3 points and 12.5 assists per game since returning from injury on Dec. 5. With Embiid and Harden at the helm, the 76ers are effective offensively, and Philadelphia is in the top five of the NBA in 3-point accuracy (38.6%) and free throw accuracy (80.9%). Golden State is dead-last in the NBA in free throw prevention, giving up 26.3 attempts per game, and the 76ers are excellent at home with a 10-5 record and a +6.4 net rating at Wells Fargo Center.

