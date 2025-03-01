The Golden State Warriors hit the road looking to win their sixth straight game when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Philadelphia is in the midst of a surprisingly disappointing season, and enters Saturday at 20-38 overall and 10-20 on the road. The Sixers will be looking to snap a nine-game losing streak after falling 110-105 to the New York Knicks. The Warriors are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, and are coming off a 121-115 win over the Orlando Magic. Golden State is 31-27-1, while the Sixers are 20-36-2 against the spread this season. 76ers center Joel Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Tipoff in Philadelphia is at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Warriors are favored by 8 points in the latest Warriors vs. 76ers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 225.5 points. Before locking in any 76ers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-106 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-10 (64%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Golden State vs. Philadelphia and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Warriors vs. 76ers spread: Golden State -8

Warriors vs. 76ers over/under: 225.5 points

Warriors vs. 76ers money line: Golden State -344, Philadelphia +273

Warriors vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Warriors vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors made a splash when they traded for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler. Since acquiring Butler, Golden State has gone 7-1 and climbed to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference Standings. The Warriors have won their last five games and covered the point spread in each game. Butler, however, is questionable for this one with a back injury, so bettors will want to monitor the injury report.

Stephen Curry continues to play at a high level for the Warriors. The 11-time NBA All-Star enters Saturday's matchup averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. Curry is coming off one of his best performances of the season, scoring 56 points in Golden State's win over the Magic. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

The Sixers have had a disappointing season, but they still have the talent to win on any given night. Embiid has been shut down for the remainder of the season, but Philadelphia will still have Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Kelly Oubre Jr. available on Saturday. The trio combines to average 58.4 points per game.

Maxey leads the team in scoring, averaging a career-high 27.2 points per game. The dynamic point guard is also averaging 6.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. George averages 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, while Oubre averages 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make 76ers vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated 76ers vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.