Warriors vs. Blazers Game 4 score: Stephen Curry, Golden State prevail in OT, complete sweep for fifth straight Finals berth

The Golden State Warriors have done it again. The defending champions rallied for a third straight game to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-117 in overtime in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, and will advance to their fifth straight NBA Finals.

The Warriors came back from 17 down in Game 4 -- the third consecutive game they've trailed by as many points and overcame such a deficit -- to sweep the Blazers.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green both finished with triple-doubles, the first teammates to ever do so in a playoff game. Curry finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists while Green concluded the game with a stat line of 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Warriors are just the second franchise to advance to five consecutive NBA Finals and the first in 53 years to do so. The 2019 Finals will begin on May 30.

