Warriors vs. Blazers Game 4 score: Stephen Curry, Golden State prevail in OT, complete sweep for fifth straight Finals berth
The Warriors are heading back to the NBA Finals
The Golden State Warriors have done it again. The defending champions rallied for a third straight game to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-117 in overtime in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, and will advance to their fifth straight NBA Finals.
The Warriors came back from 17 down in Game 4 -- the third consecutive game they've trailed by as many points and overcame such a deficit -- to sweep the Blazers.
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green both finished with triple-doubles, the first teammates to ever do so in a playoff game. Curry finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists while Green concluded the game with a stat line of 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.
The Warriors are just the second franchise to advance to five consecutive NBA Finals and the first in 53 years to do so. The 2019 Finals will begin on May 30.
Recap live Game 4 Updates
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lillard drops McKinnie with crossover
Lillard put McKinnie on the deck with a nifty behind-the-back move
-
Curry puts in impressive effort to get 3
Curry put in some extra effort to get free from the defense
-
Raptors, Bucks insist they have been bad
There is something odd about hearing professional athletes insist that they haven't been playing...
-
NBA Mock Draft: Culver jumps into top 5
Here's the latest mock draft after last week's NBA Draft Combine
-
Raptors escape Bucks in 2OT, win Game 3
Kawhi Leonard was Batman to the Raptors' Robin, with a game-high 36 points in a career-high...
-
Warriors' Iguodala (calf) out for Game 4
Iguodala only played 18 minutes in Game 3