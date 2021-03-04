The Golden State Warriors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 19-14 overall and 9-6 at home, while the Warriors are 19-16 overall and 7-10 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Blazers vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Blazers vs. Warriors:

Blazers vs. Warriors spread: Blazers +1.5

Blazers vs. Warriors over-under: 233 points

What you need to know about the Blazers

Portland beat the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, 123-111. Carmelo Anthony shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and five steals. Robert Covington had a season-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. The Blazers snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.

Damian Lillard is averaging 29.2 points in 29 career regular-season games against Golden State, his highest average against any opponent. He set a career high in scoring against the Warriors on Jan. 20, 2020 with 61 points. He scored 32 points in the most recent matchup with Golden State on Jan. 3.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State took a 117-91 beating from the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The Warriors were down big at halftime, 73-44. The top scorers for Golden State were power forward Eric Paschall (18 points) and Stephen Curry (16 points). The Warriors saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Golden State tied a season low with three offensive rebounds on Sunday. The Warriors won the most recent matchup with the Blazers on Jan. 3, 137-122. Curry scored a career-high 62 points, making a career-best 18 free throws in that game. Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

