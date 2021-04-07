Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Golden State

Current Records: Milwaukee 32-17; Golden State 23-27

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks' road trip will continue as they head to Chase Center at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday to face off against the Golden State Warriors. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while Golden State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Milwaukee escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single free throw, 129-128. Having forecasted a close win for Milwaukee, the oddsmakers were right on the money. It was another big night for their point guard Jrue Holiday, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 11 dimes along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Golden State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 117-111 to the Atlanta Hawks. A silver lining for Golden State was the play of point guard Stephen Curry, who had 37 points in addition to five boards. Chef Curry's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 32 points.

The Bucks' win brought them up to 32-17 while the Warriors' loss pulled them down to 23-27. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee comes into the game boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 17.2. On the other end of the spectrum, Golden State is stumbling into the matchup with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.7 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Golden State in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State and Milwaukee both have five wins in their last ten games.

Dec 25, 2020 - Milwaukee 138 vs. Golden State 99

Jan 08, 2020 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Golden State 98

Dec 07, 2018 - Golden State 105 vs. Milwaukee 95

Nov 08, 2018 - Milwaukee 134 vs. Golden State 111

Mar 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Golden State 107

Jan 12, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Milwaukee 94

Mar 18, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Milwaukee 92

Nov 19, 2016 - Golden State 124 vs. Milwaukee 121

Dec 18, 2015 - Golden State 121 vs. Milwaukee 112

Dec 12, 2015 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Golden State 95

Injury Report for Golden State

Eric Paschall: Out (Hip)

Klay Thompson: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Injury Report for Milwaukee