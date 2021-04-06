Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Golden State

Current Records: Milwaukee 32-17; Golden State 23-27

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chase Center. Milwaukee should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Warriors will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Dubs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 117-111 to the Atlanta Hawks. A silver lining for the Dubs was the play of point guard Stephen Curry, who had 37 points in addition to five boards. The game made it Chef Curry's third in a row with at least 32 points.

Meanwhile, the Bucks escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Sacramento Kings by the margin of a single free throw, 129-128. Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday did his thing and posted a double-double on 33 points and 11 assists along with seven rebounds.

Golden State is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Golden State is now 23-27 while Milwaukee sits at 32-17. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Warriors are stumbling into the contest with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Dubs, the Bucks enter the matchup with only 17.2 fouls per game on average, good for second best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Dubs in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State and Milwaukee both have five wins in their last ten games.