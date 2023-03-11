Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Golden State

Current Records: Milwaukee 48-18; Golden State 34-33

What to Know

This Saturday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.61 points per contest. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center. The Warriors and Milwaukee are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).

The night started off rough for Golden State on Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 131-110 walloping at the Memphis Grizzlies' hands. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 118-113 win. Center Brook Lopez and power forward Bobby Portis were among the main playmakers for Milwaukee as the former almost posted a triple-double on 24 points, ten rebounds, and nine blocks and the latter dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 boards. Lopez has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Phoenix Suns Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count the Bucks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $139.00

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Golden State and Milwaukee both have seven wins in their last 14 games.