Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Golden State
Current Records: Milwaukee 48-18; Golden State 34-33
What to Know
This Saturday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.61 points per contest. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Chase Center. The Warriors and Milwaukee are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).
The night started off rough for Golden State on Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 131-110 walloping at the Memphis Grizzlies' hands. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 29 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, but they still walked away with a 118-113 win. Center Brook Lopez and power forward Bobby Portis were among the main playmakers for Milwaukee as the former almost posted a triple-double on 24 points, ten rebounds, and nine blocks and the latter dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 boards. Lopez has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Phoenix Suns Jan. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-113. In other words, don't count the Bucks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $139.00
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Golden State and Milwaukee both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Dec 13, 2022 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Golden State 111
- Mar 12, 2022 - Golden State 122 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Jan 13, 2022 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Golden State 99
- Apr 06, 2021 - Golden State 122 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Dec 25, 2020 - Milwaukee 138 vs. Golden State 99
- Jan 08, 2020 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Golden State 98
- Dec 07, 2018 - Golden State 105 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Nov 08, 2018 - Milwaukee 134 vs. Golden State 111
- Mar 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 12, 2018 - Golden State 108 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Mar 18, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Milwaukee 92
- Nov 19, 2016 - Golden State 124 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Dec 18, 2015 - Golden State 121 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Dec 12, 2015 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Golden State 95