Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in a cross-conference matchup as part of the 2020 NBA Christmas Day schedule. Milwaukee enters this game with an 0-1 mark on the young season, losing its season opener by one point to the Boston Celtics. Golden State is also 0-1 in 2020-21, suffering a blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets on opening night. The Warriors may also be without Draymond Green (foot) in this game, as the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year missed the regular season opener and is looking iffy for this holiday matchup.

Tip-off is 2:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a 10-point home favorite, up three points from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232 in the latest Warriors vs. Bucks odds. Before making any Bucks vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are the NBA odds from William Hill and trends for Warriors vs. Bucks:

Warriors vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -10

Warriors vs. Bucks over-under: 232 points

Warriors vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -550, Warriors +425

GS: The Warriors are 11-12 against the spread in the last 23 games against the Eastern Conference

MIL: The Bucks are 12-17 against the spread in the last 29 games against the Western Conference

Why the Warriors can cover



Curry was crisp in the season opener, providing optimism for the near-term and long-term future of the Warriors. The former NBA MVP scored 20 points, dished out 10 assists and produced two steals in 30 minutes against Brooklyn, and Curry persists as arguably the best shooter of all-time, connecting on 43.5 percent of his career 3-point attempts.

Elsewhere, rookie No. 2 pick James Wiseman flashed his upside with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals, and his size and athleticism will be key against Milwaukee. In support, Andrew Wiggins averaged 21.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season, and Kelly Oubre produced 18.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest. Both struggled at times against Brooklyn, but the Warriors do have an intriguing base of talent.

Why the Bucks can cover

Though Milwaukee fell short in the season opener, the Bucks played extremely well offensively. Milwaukee scored at a rate of 1.22 points per possession against a quality Celtics defense, and that includes a 59.6 percent effective field goal shooting mark and a 30.2 percent clip on the offensive glass.

In contrast, the Warriors struggled mightily on the defensive end in their first regular season game, allowing more than 1.15 points per possession during the competitive portion of the matchup against Brooklyn. Last season, Golden State was a bottom-five defense in points per possession and effective field goal percentage allowed, leading to even more optimism that Milwaukee can use its elite defense to spur an effective offense on Christmas.

How to make Warriors vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Antetokounmpo and Wiggins projected to fall short of their season-long scoring averages from 2019-20.

So who wins Bucks vs. Warriors?