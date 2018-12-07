Warriors vs. Bucks odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line

The Milwaukee Bucks get their second shot of the season at the champs when the Golden State Warriors come to town Friday night. The Bucks worked the Warriors pretty good, 134-111, in the first meeting back on Nov. 8. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry are probably two of the four leading MVP candidates (along with LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, in my book), and it appears that Khris Middleton, after being sidelined for personal reasons in Milwaukee's last game vs. Detroit, will be in the lineup. Draymond Green wants to play, but Steve Kerr said he's leaning toward keeping him out a few more games.

Below is the viewing information, plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and money line for Warriors at Bucks.

Warriors vs. Bucks game info

When: 9:30 p.m. ET



9:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee



Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee TV info: ESPN



ESPN Streaming: Fans in both team markets can access on fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)



Warriors vs. Bucks ATS odds, pick

Line: Bucks -1.5, via Westgate Superbook



Bucks -1.5, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: Again, the Bucks beat the Warriors by 23 in their first meeting, Middleton is back, and the game is in Milwaukee, where the Bucks are 9-4-1 against the spread this season. Makes sense the Bucks are favored. On the flip side, Curry and Kevin Durant are humming, and Golden State getting points is pretty much always a good bet. But clearly it's not many points. This one is too close to call, particularly with Green likely out for Golden State.



Again, the Bucks beat the Warriors by 23 in their first meeting, Middleton is back, and the game is in Milwaukee, where the Bucks are 9-4-1 against the spread this season. Makes sense the Bucks are favored. On the flip side, Curry and Kevin Durant are humming, and Golden State getting points is pretty much always a good bet. But clearly it's not many points. This one is too close to call, particularly with Green likely out for Golden State. Pick: There are easier games to pick tonight. If you have to bet this one, lean toward the Bucks with Green sidelined for Golden State and that solid ATS record at home for Milwaukee.

Warriors vs. Bucks O/U line, pick

Line: 239.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook



239.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook Analysis: With Green out, that's a big hit when it comes to defending Giannis by committee. Couple that with the way Curry has it rolling right now, and points should be racking up in this one.

With Green out, that's a big hit when it comes to defending Giannis by committee. Couple that with the way Curry has it rolling right now, and points should be racking up in this one. Pick: Over



Warriors vs. Bucks money line odds, pick