Warriors vs. Bucks odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line

If Milwaukee is serious about being contenders, no better time to prove it than against the champs

The Milwaukee Bucks get their second shot of the season at the champs when the Golden State Warriors come to town Friday night. The Bucks worked the Warriors pretty good, 134-111, in the first meeting back on Nov. 8. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry are probably two of the four leading MVP candidates (along with LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, in my book), and it appears that Khris Middleton, after being sidelined for personal reasons in Milwaukee's last game vs. Detroit, will be in the lineup. Draymond Green wants to play, but Steve Kerr said he's leaning toward keeping him out a few more games. 

Below is the viewing information, plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and money line for Warriors at Bucks. 

Warriors vs. Bucks game info

Warriors vs. Bucks ATS odds, pick

  • Line: Bucks -1.5, via Westgate Superbook
  • Analysis: Again, the Bucks beat the Warriors by 23 in their first meeting, Middleton is back, and the game is in Milwaukee, where the Bucks are 9-4-1 against the spread this season. Makes sense the Bucks are favored. On the flip side, Curry and Kevin Durant are humming, and Golden State getting points is pretty much always a good bet. But clearly it's not many points. This one is too close to call, particularly with Green likely out for Golden State. 
  • Pick: There are easier games to pick tonight. If you have to bet this one, lean toward the Bucks with Green sidelined for Golden State and that solid ATS record at home for Milwaukee. 

Warriors vs. Bucks O/U line, pick

  • Line: 239.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook
  • Analysis: With Green out, that's a big hit when it comes to defending Giannis by committee. Couple that with the way Curry has it rolling right now, and points should be racking up in this one. 
  • Pick: Over

Warriors vs. Bucks money line odds, pick 

  • Odds: Bucks -125, Warriors +105, via Westgate Superbook
  • Analysis: Basically even money on the Warriors to win? Sure, why not. But again, Green is probably out and this game feels like a coin flip. Bet small. 
  • Pick: Warriors
