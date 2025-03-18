We've got an exciting cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule as the Golden State Warriors will host the Milwaukee Bucks. Golden State is 39-29 overall and 21-14 at home, while Milwaukee is 38-29 overall and 14-17 on the road. The Warriors have won each of the last two meetings, including a 125-111 road victory on Feb. 10. Golden State is 35-32-1 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Milwaukee has the inverse spread record at 32-35-1.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Milwaukee is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Warriors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227.5 points. Before entering any Warriors vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 22 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a 151-111 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. It's also 20-10 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Bucks spread: Warriors +2.5

Warriors vs. Bucks over/under: 227.5 points

Warriors vs. Bucks money line: Warriors: +125, Bucks: -149

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors are headed into this game with a chip on their shoulders considering the Denver Nuggets just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Monday. Golden State fell 114-105 to Denver despite Jimmy Butler posting 23 points in addition to eight boards and six assists. Stephen Curry had 20 points and seven assists, but the two-time MVP also had seven turnovers and shot just 6 of 21 (28.6%) from the field.

The last time Curry shot under 30% from the field, he did not play in the following game, and with this being the second night of a back-to-back, his status is one to monitor. However, the Warriors should still have enough to stay competitive if Curry sits as Jonathan Kuminga has reinserted his presence after a lengthy absence. He's averaging 13.7 points in his three games since returning and gives Golden State half-a-dozen players who average in double-figures. The Warriors can also take comfort in that Milwaukee has struggled ATS as both a road favorite (7-12 ATS record) and against good teams, as the Bucks have covered in just 37% of games versus teams that win over 55% of their games.

Why the Bucks can cover

Meanwhile, the Bucks took a 121-105 loss at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The losing side was boosted by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. He has also also been stellar as far as field goal percentage is concerned: he's posted one of at least 46.7% every time he's hit the court this season. Damian Lillard had 19 points, while the bench contributed 41 points in the defeat.

Despite the loss, the Bucks are 10-5 versus the spread over their last 15 games, including covering in each of their last three road games. Milwaukee has balance as one of six NBA teams to rank among the top 13 in both offensive rating and defensive rating, and it has the rest advantage on Tuesday. Additionally, the Warriors rank just 25th in the NBA in FG percentage and 28th in FT percentage, which is a bad omen versus a stout Bucks defense which holds opponents to the fifth-lowest FG percentage in the league.

How to make Warriors vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 222 points, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits almost 70% of the time.

The model predicts Warriors vs. Bucks on Tuesday with a point-spread pick that hits in almost 70% of simulations.

