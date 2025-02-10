Teams looking to make a push toward the 2025 NBA playoffs meet when the Golden State Warriors battle the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Golden State is coming off a 132-111 win at Chicago on Saturday, while Milwaukee beat Philadelphia 135-127 on Sunday. The Warriors (26-26), who are tied for fourth with Phoenix in the Pacific Division, are 11-13 on the road in 2024-25. The Bucks (28-23), who are third in the Central Division, are 17-8 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. This will be the first of two meetings this season. The teams have split the last 10 prior games. The Warriors are 6-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Bucks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5. Before making any Bucks vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 144-102 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Bucks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Bucks spread: Golden State -6



Warriors vs. Bucks over/under: 231.5 points

Warriors vs. Bucks money line: Golden State -242, Milwaukee +199

GS: The Warriors are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 meetings with Milwaukee

MIL: The over/under is 5-5 in the last 10 Bucks games



Warriors vs. Bucks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Warriors vs. Bucks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Warriors can cover

Small forward Jimmy Butler, acquired from the Miami Heat last week, will make his second appearance in a Golden State uniform. In his debut at Chicago on Saturday, he poured in 25 points, while adding four assists and two rebounds. In one game against the Bucks this season, he finished with 23 points, five assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes of action. For the season, he has played in 26 games, including 26 starts, and is averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.5 minutes.

Also powering the Warriors is veteran point guard Stephen Curry, though he is questionable (quad). In 43 games, all starts, he is averaging 23 points, 6.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes. He is connecting on 43.4% of his field goals, including 39.2% from 3-point range, and 93.3% of his free throws. He has scored 30 or more points in each of the last three games, including a 37-point, seven-rebound and four-assist effort in a 120-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee will be without veteran power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is out through at least the rest of this week with left calf soreness. Helping pick up the scoring slack will be point guard Damian Lillard. He is averaging 25 points, 7.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.3 minutes of action. In a 135-127 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, he poured in 43 points, while dishing out eight assists and grabbing seven rebounds. He nearly registered a triple-double in a 115-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, scoring 23 points, while adding 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Center Brook Lopez is another important piece to the Milwaukee offense. In the loss to the Hawks, he scored 16 points, while adding two blocks, two assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes. He had 15 points, two blocks and eight rebounds in the win over Philadelphia. For the season, he is averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.7 assists in 32.1 minutes of action. Defensively, the former first-round selection by the Nets in the 2008 NBA Draft has more than 2,000 career blocks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Warriors vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is going Under the total, projecting 220 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the NBA picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 144-102 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.