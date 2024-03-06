The Golden State Warriors (32-28) are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (41-21) in a cross-conference showdown on Wednesday night. The Bucks are playing solid ball, winning six straight games. Milwaukee beat the Clippers 113-106 on Monday. Meanwhile, Golden State is coming off a disappointing loss as the Celtics blew out the Warriors 140-88 on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Achilles) is questionable while Khris Middleton (ankle) is out for the Bucks.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is a 4-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Warriors odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 227.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Golden State vs. Milwaukee. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Warriors vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -4

Bucks vs. Warriors Over-Under: 227.5 points

Bucks vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -165, Milwaukee +139

MIL: Has hit the 4Q money line in 19 of its last 25 away games

GS: Has hit the 1H money line in 36 of its last 59 games



Bucks vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bucks can cover

Guard Damian Lillard has been a great addition since coming to Milwaukee. Lillard is an effortless scorer with the range to let it fly from well beyond the 3-point line. The eight-time All-Star logs 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. In his last contest, Lillard totaled 41 points and four assists.

Forward Bobby Portis is an energetic player who has the ability to knock down mid-range jumpers while being a capable rebounder. The Arkansas product averages 13.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest. On Mar. 4 against the Clippers, Portis had 28 points and 16 rebounds. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is an exceptional scorer from all three levels and has limitless range to space the floor. The 10-time All-Star has a knack for constantly moving without the ball, forcing defenders to exert lots of energy. Curry is eighth in the NBA in scoring (27.1) with five assists per game while shooting 40% from downtown. On Feb. 29 versus the Knicks, Curry had 31 points and 11 rebounds.

Forward Jonathan Kuminga has the athleticism to make plays around the rim with ease and thrives in transition. The 21-year-old averages 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. In the Mar. 1 game against the Raptors, Kuminga had 24 points and six boards. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bucks vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 241 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 64-40 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.