The Golden State Warriors will have a tall task going against the reigning MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo and a Milwaukee Bucks team that finished the regular season with the best record in the league last season. The Warriors are coming off a tough loss to the Brooklyn Nets, where Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr struggled to contribute to an already short-handed Golden State team. The Bucks, meanwhile, are also coming off a tough loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics and will look to get their first win of the season on Christmas. This matchup will pit two players who have won back-to-back MVPs in the last seven years as Stephen Curry makes his Christmas Day return after missing a majority of last season with a broken left hand.

If Curry can put the Warriors on the back, and get some help from his teammates, it should be an exciting matchup. Here's everything you need to know about Bucks vs. Warriors on NBA Christmas day.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Dec. 25 | 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Dec. 25 | 2:30 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Odds: Bucks -9 | Over/Under: 223.5

Storylines

Bucks: Milwaukee is entering the Christmas Day match wishing that last shot by Jayson Tatum didn't go in, as the Bucks lost by just one point to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night after trailing by as much as 17 points. Jrue Holiday had a huge Bucks debut, finishing the night with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists. Milwaukee started the game strong, but a dominant second-quarter performance from Jaylen Brown, followed by poor defense in the third quarter allowed the Celtics to work up to a huge lead entering the final quarter.

If it weren't for that 17-point deficit, the Bucks wouldn't have had to put up 37 points in the fourth quarter to pull even. Actually, if it weren't for Tatum banking in a rainbow 3-point shot with 1.5 seconds left, the Bucks would've won the game. However, Tatum's shot went in and the Bucks are looking to come out more consistent against the Warriors. It's a favorable matchup for a huge Bucks team centered around Antetokounmpo, and watching Holiday go toe-to-toe with Curry will be a key matchup to watch on both ends of the floor. Holiday's lockdown defense should make life uncomfortable for Curry, who will be tasked with carrying the majority of the offensive weight for Golden State.

Warriors: Golden State is coming off a brutal loss at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, in which every starter finished with a negative boxscore plus/minus in the 26-point loss. In Curry's first real game back from missing the entirety of last season, he put up an inefficient 20 points on 21 shot attempts. Oubre and Wiggins also struggled shooting from the floor, and combined for just 19 points. On the bright side, rookie center James Wiseman had a strong showing in his Warriors debut, finishing the night with 19 points and six rebounds while sinking his lone 3-point attempt.

The Warriors were without forward Draymond Green in their season opener, as he's dealing with a foot injury and it's unclear if he'll be cleared to play against the Bucks. However, Green's absence has paved the way for Wiseman to be the presence down below on both ends of the floor. Without Green, Golden State will rely heavily on Curry and Wiseman to execute a good two-man game against the Bucks using a variety of pick-and-rolls. It would also help if Wiggins and Oubre can turn things around against Milwaukee to take some of the responsibility off of Curry's shoulders.

Prediction

Pick: The Warriors are simply just too short-handed to fare well against a deep Bucks team. It will be entertaining to watch Giannis and Wiseman go head-to-head, giving the No. 2 overall pick his first real test against another big in the league. Golden State, though is overmatched in this game and Milwaukee should win this one handily. Bucks -9