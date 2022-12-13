The Milwaukee Bucks look to continue their winning ways when they take on the visiting Golden State Warriors in an interconference matchup on Tuesday. The Bucks (19-7), first in the Central Division and second in the Eastern Conference, have won four of five and seven of nine. The Warriors (14-13), fourth in the Pacific Division, have won six of nine. Golden State is coming off a 123-107 home win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday, while Milwaukee dropped a 97-92 decision at Houston on Sunday.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee leads the all-time regular-season series 85-57, and has won three of the last five meetings, including a 118-99 win last season at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 231.5.

Warriors vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4.5

Warriors vs. Bucks over/under: 231.5 points

Warriors vs. Bucks money line: Warriors +158, Bucks -190

GS: The Warriors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games overall

MIL: The Bucks are 11-2 ATS in their last 13 Tuesday games

Why the Bucks can cover

After a two-game road trip, Milwaukee returns home for one game. The Bucks have the second-best record in the league, including a 12-3 mark at home. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in 22 games for the Bucks, averaging 31.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds in the loss at Houston on Sunday, and had a streak of eight consecutive 30-point scoring games snapped on Friday at Dallas. It was the second-longest 30-point streak in team history.

Also powering the Milwaukee offense is veteran guard Jrue Holiday (questionable, illness), now in his 14th season. Holiday is averaging 19.1 points, 7.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. He hits on 48.2% of his field goals, including 40.2% from 3-point range. He is coming off a 25-point, eight-assist and three-steal game against the Rockets. Holiday made a season-high six 3-pointers on Dec. 2 in a 133-129 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing with 28 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Why the Warriors can cover

Despite that, Milwaukee isn't a lock to cover the Warriors vs. Bucks spread. That's because the defending champions are led by point guard Stephen Curry. In 34.9 minutes per game, he is averaging 30 points, seven assists, 6.6 rebounds and one steal. In Saturday's win over the Celtics, Curry connected for 32 points, including six 3-pointers, grabbed six rebounds and dished out seven assists. Curry's current streak of 213 consecutive games with at least one 3-pointer made is an NBA record.

Small forward Andrew Wiggins, the team's second-leading scorer, will miss his fourth game in a row with a groin injury. Helping pick up the scoring slack is forward Jordan Poole, who averages 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. In the win over Boston, Poole scored 20 points, dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. In his last five games, he is averaging 26 points, scoring 20 or more in each game, including two 30-point efforts. He has made 21 of 23 free-throw attempts (91.3%) in his last two games.

How to make Bucks vs. Warriors picks

