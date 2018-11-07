Warriors vs. Bucks: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis
Two of the league's best teams will square off in Oakland on Thursday night
When Thursday night rolls around, that usually means we're in for some great NBA matchups, and this week is no exception. Two of the league's best teams will meet in Oakland, when the Bucks take on the Warriors.
Milwaukee is off to a tremendous 8-2 start behind superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and new head coach Mike Budenholzer. Meanwhile, Golden State is looking as dominant as ever with its four All-Stars and near-perfect 10-1 record.
How to watch Bucks at Warriors
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 8
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Warriors -7
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Bucks: The new-look Bucks are off to a fantastic start this season, going 8-2 in their first 10 games. However, they are coming off a tough loss to the Trail Blazers, in which they gave up 40 points to CJ McCollum. Top five in both offensive and defensive rating, the Bucks have few holes in their game, but they have proven to be a bit susceptible to shifty guards who can hit shots from the mid-range and top of the key. Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving and CJ McCollum have all had big games against them. It will be interesting to see how Stephen Curry does against the Bucks' pick-and-roll coverage.
Warriors: Speaking of Curry, what a start he's having this season. Through 11 games, he's averaging a career-high 31.3 points per game -- better even than in his two MVP seasons -- and shooting an astonishing 50.8 percent on 11 3-point attempts per game. He already has a 51-point game, and has hit at least five 3s eight times. When he's on a roll like this, there's almost nothing opposing defenses can do to stop him, and unfortunately for the Bucks, their defense plays into Curry's hands. He could be in for another big night.
Game prediction, pick
The Bucks have been awesome to start the season, but with the way the Warriors have been playing, and considering they're at home, there's no reason to pick against Steph and Co. Give me the Warriors to win straight up and cover the spread.
