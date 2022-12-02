Who's Playing

Chicago @ Golden State

Current Records: Chicago 9-12; Golden State 11-11

What to Know

This Friday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.23 points per matchup. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Bragging rights belong to the Warriors for now since they're up 13-1 across their past 14 matchups.

Golden State was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 116-113 to the Dallas Mavericks. Small forward Andrew Wiggins wasn't much of a difference maker for Golden State; Wiggins finished with ten points on 4-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Chicago lost to the Phoenix Suns on the road by a decisive 132-113 margin. Chicago was down 106-81 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 29 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Golden State is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 120-113. In other words, don't count the Bulls out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Chicago.