Warriors vs. Bulls: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Warriors vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Golden State 3-15; Chicago 6-12
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.56 points per game. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chase Center. Bragging rights belong to Golden State for now since they're up 7-1 across their past eight matchups.
It looks like the Warriors got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 100-97. SF Glenn Robinson III and PG Ky Bowman were two go-getters for the Warriors despite the defeat. The former had 25 points and five assists, while the latter had 24 points and five assists.
As for Chicago, it looks like Chicago got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They have to be aching after a bruising 117-94 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of PG Coby White, who did not have his best game; he played for 28 minutes but picked up just eight points on 3-for-13 shooting.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.20% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But the Bulls have only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $70.00
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won seven out of their last eight games against Chicago.
- Jan 11, 2019 - Golden State 146 vs. Chicago 109
- Oct 29, 2018 - Golden State 149 vs. Chicago 124
- Jan 17, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Nov 24, 2017 - Golden State 143 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 02, 2017 - Chicago 94 vs. Golden State 87
- Feb 08, 2017 - Golden State 123 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 20, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Chicago 94
- Nov 20, 2015 - Golden State 106 vs. Chicago 94
