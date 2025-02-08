The Golden State Warriors (25-26) are expected to have new member Jimmy Butler on the court when they face the Chicago Bulls (22-30) on Saturday night. Golden State acquired Butler in a trade with the Heat earlier this week, sending Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson to Miami. The Warriors are in 11th place in the Western Conference standings after losing road games to the Jazz and Lakers earlier this week. Chicago is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference and is coming off a 127-108 setback at Minnesota on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Center. The Warriors are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Warriors odds, while the over/under is 235.5 points.

Bulls vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -6.5

Bulls vs. Warriors over/under: 235.5 points

Bulls vs. Warriors money line: Warriors: -248, Bulls: +202

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago notched a win over Butler's previous team on Tuesday, beating the Heat as a 3.5-point home underdog. Point guard Josh Giddey had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds, shooting 8 of 14 from the floor. Rookie forward Matas Buzelis chipped in 24 points off the bench, going a perfect 10 of 10 from the field.

The Bulls were active at the trade deadline as well, sending leading scorer Zach LaVine to the Kings as part of a three-team deal. They did not enter complete rebuild mode though, retaining veteran big man Nikola Vucevic despite trade rumors. Chicago is still in contention for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and Golden State is 1-5 in its last six road games.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has lost three of its last four games and is on the fringe of the Western Conference play-in race, but the Warriors can start fresh with Butler on the roster. The veteran can provide a massive spark to a team that has Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Curry scored 21 points in a 131-106 win over Chicago on Jan. 23.

He is having a down year by his standards, but he is still averaging 22.7 points and 6.1 assists per game. Green, who recently returned from an extended injury absence, had 13 points five rebounds and four assists against the Lakers on Thursday. The Warriors have won 13 of the last 15 meetings between these teams, and they have covered the spread in 10 of the last 13 head-to-head matchups.

How to make Bulls vs. Warriors picks

