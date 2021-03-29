The Chicago Bulls will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Golden State is 22-24 overall and 13-9 at home, while the Bulls are 19-25 overall and 10-9 on the road. The Warriors have beaten the Bulls in seven consecutive meetings.

Chicago is favored by one point in the latest Warriors vs. Bulls odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.

Warriors vs. Bulls spread: Warriors +1

Warriors vs. Bulls over-under: 228 points

Warriors vs. Bulls money line: Chicago -115, Golden State -105



What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors lost to the Atlanta Hawks this past Friday, 124-108 at home. Andrew Wiggins had 29 points in addition to seven boards. Golden State has lost four consecutive games. The Warriors won the first meeting of the season with the Bulls on Dec. 27, 129-128. Damion Lee hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the victory.

Stephen Curry (tailbone) is questionable for Monday's game. He has been out for six straight games. The Warriors are 1-6 in games Curry has missed this season. The Warriors have won seven consecutive home games vs. Chicago. Eric Paschall (wrist) is questionable for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago lost to the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Saturday, 120-104. Chicago was down 96-73 at the end of the third quarter. The Bulls have lost three straight games. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and nine rebounds in his Chicago debut.

Zach LaVine scored 18 points on Saturday. The Bulls trailed by as many as 36 points in the loss to the Spurs. Chicago missed 26 of 34 3-point attempts.

