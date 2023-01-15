The Golden State Warriors (21-21) play the second of a five-game East Coast road trip and the first of back-to-back games on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bulls (19-24). The Bulls have lost their last three games, and star forward DeMar DeRozan has been out of the lineup for the last two with a quad injury. He is listed as questionable on Sunday, but Chicago must find a way to stop Warriors star Stephen Curry, who will play in his third game since returning from a shoulder injury that kept him off the floor for 11 games.

Tip-off from the United Center, where the Bulls are 11-10 this season, is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 238.

Bulls vs. Warriors spread: Bulls +4.5

Bulls vs. Warriors over/under: 238 points

Bulls vs. Warriors money line: Chicago +158, Golden State -190

What you need to know about the Bulls

The Bulls lost their last game on Friday to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 124-110. Shooting guard Zach LaVine was the top scorer for the Bulls, recording 25 points in addition to his six rebounds and five assists. Center Nikola Vucevic had an efficient night with 19 points after he shot 9-for-14 and pulled down 11 rebounds. Coby White also had 19 points off the bench in the losing effort.

One thing that has failed the Bulls over their current three-game skid has been their 3-point shooting. Over that stretch, Chicago has shot just 32.4% from beyond the arc. One player that could remedy that against Golden State is Patrick Williams, who has shot 41.1% from downtown this season and 43.8% over his last five starts.

What you need to know about the Warriors

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely what the Warriors did against the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday in a 144-113 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, when Golden State had established a 114-89 advantage. Guards Donte DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole were among the main playmakers for Golden State, as the former had 22 points and five assists in addition to seven boards and the latter had 25 points and six assists.

All eyes will be on Curry, who scored 24 points in his first game back against a beleaguered Phoenix Suns team, but just 15 on Friday against the Spurs. Although it's a limited sample size, Curry has shot a somewhat underwhelming 41.2% from the field since coming back, but his 3-point shooting has been a more concerning 31.8%.

