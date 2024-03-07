The Golden State Warriors will host the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is 33-28 overall and 17-15 at home, while Chicago is 30-32 overall and 14-17 on the road. Both teams are the No. 9 seeds in their respective conferences, but the Warriors are only 2.5 games out of moving into the top six, while the Bulls have 5.5 games of ground to make up with 20 contests remaining.

The Warriors have won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and have covered the spread in eight of those contests. Golden State is favored by 8 points in the latest Warriors vs. Bulls odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 223.5 points.

Warriors vs. Bulls spread: Warriors -8

Warriors vs. Bulls over/under: 223.5 points

Warriors vs. Bulls money line: Warriors: -336, Bulls: +266

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors steamrolled past the Milwaukee Bucks 125-90 at home on Wednesday. Stephen Curry led the charge by going 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and five assists. Jonathan Kuminga also had 20 points in the win, while Draymond Green had 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Golden State has now won 15 of its last 21 games and is averaging 119.0 points during this stretch. The Warriors are shooting 38.4% from the 3-point line as a team over those 21 games, while opponents are shooting just 34.1% from beyond the arc.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, Chicago had just enough and edged the Jazz out 119-117 on Wednesday. DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds, while Coby White went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and six assists.

DeRozan and White have combined to go for 124 points during Chicago's current two-game winning streak, and Nikola Vucevic has managed a double-double in both contests. The Bulls shot 43.6% from the 3-point line in Wednesday's win, while the Jazz shot 31.9% from deep.

How to make Warriors vs. Bulls picks

