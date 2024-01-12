The Chicago Bulls (18-21) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (17-20) on Friday night. Chicago opened its hot streak with back-to-back wins over the Hornets before getting past the Rockets in overtime on Wednesday. Golden State is still trying to kick things into gear this season, losing three of its first five games in January. The Warriors are only ahead of three teams at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, putting them outside of the current playoff picture.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls are favored by 3 points in the latest Bulls vs. Warriors odds, while the over/under is 228 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Warriors vs. Bulls picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 112-62 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Golden State vs. Chicago. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Warriors vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Warriors spread: Bulls -3

Bulls vs. Warriors over/under: 228 points

Bulls vs. Warriors money line: Bulls: -153, Warriors: +129

Bulls vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago has a chance to win a season-high fourth straight game after beating the Hornets twice and the Rockets once. The Bulls covered the spread as 8.5-point home favorites in their 104-91 win over Charlotte last Friday, with Coby White posting a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double. They went on the road and covered the spread again in a rematch with the Hornets on Monday, paced by 27 points by White.

Their momentum continued on Wednesday, as White poured in 30 points to lead Chicago to a 124-119 win over Houston as a 3.5-point favorite. They have not faced Golden State since last January, when they snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Warriors. The Warriors got booed out of town after getting blown out by the Raptors and Pelicans to wrap up a disappointing 2-5 homestand. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr has seven wins in nine visits to Chicago as a head coach starting in 2014. The Warriors are playing without Chris Paul (hand) and Draymond Green (return to competition), but they still have stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Curry leads the team with 26.7 points, 4.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game, while Thompson is adding 17.1 points.

Third-year power forward Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds as the team's third-leading scorer. The Warriors have won 11 of their last 12 games against the Bulls, and they have covered the spread in eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings. Chicago has only covered the spread four times in its last 14 home games played on a Friday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bulls vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Bulls 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bulls vs. Warriors, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Bulls spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 112-62 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.