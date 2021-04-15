The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 20-34 overall and 11-15 at home, while Golden State is 27-28 overall and 10-18 on the road. The Warriors have won the last seven games between the teams.

Golden State is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Warriors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Warriors vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned over $9,100 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up over $1,100 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 17 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 95-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavs vs. Warriors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Cavs.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors spread: Cavaliers +6.5

Cavaliers vs. Warriors over-under: 224 points

Cavaliers vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -270, Cleveland +230



What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers scored a comfortable 103-90 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Taurean Prince (25 points, six 3-pointers) was the top scorer for Cleveland. The Cavaliers avoided a third consecutive loss with the win. Kevin Love double-doubled on 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Jarrett Allen had 15 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday. He returned from an eight-game layoff due to concussion related issues. Collin Sexton (groin) missed Wednesday's game. The Cavaliers are two games behind the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, Golden State breezed past the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, 147-109 on the road. The Warriors raced out to a 75-54 lead at the half. Stephen Curry shot 11-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 42 points, eight assists and six rebounds in three quarters. Curry has scored 30-plus points in a career-high eight straight games. He registered 10 3-pointers for the second consecutive game, becoming the first player to achieve the feat more than once in his career.

Golden State has won three consecutive games. Curry is averaging 44.3 points per game during the winning streak. Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) has missed five consecutive games. Eric Paschall will miss his seventh game with a hip injury on Thursday.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Warriors spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 95-59 roll.