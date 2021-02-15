The Golden State Warriors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Chase Center. The Warriors are 14-13 overall and 9-6 at home, while Cleveland is 10-18 overall and 3-11 on the road. Cleveland is also 10-18 against the spread this season. Golden State has a 13-14 ATS mark.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers spread: Warriors -9

Warriors vs. Cavaliers over-under: 227 points

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors lost to the Brooklyn Nets this past Saturday, 134-117. Golden State was down 108-82 at the end of the third quarter. Stephen Curry had 27 points and five assists. The Warriors have lost three of their last five games. Golden State was swept by the Nets in the season series for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

The Warriors allowed 42 points in the third quarter on Saturday, tied for the most allowed by the team in a quarter this season. Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded his third consecutive-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.0, which is third best in the league.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, Cleveland was no match for the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday in a 128-111 loss. Collin Sexton (22 points), Cedi Osman (20 points), and Darius Garland (20 points) were the top scorers for the Cavaliers. Cleveland has lost four of its past six games. The Cavaliers shot .437 from the field and .348 from 3-point range.

Cleveland's opponents have shot 47.9 percent from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Andre Drummond will continue to be rested on Monday.

