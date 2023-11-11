The Golden State Warriors (6-3) will return home for the first time in 10 days when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (3-5) on Saturday night. Golden State went 2-2 during its four-game road trip, including a 115-104 loss at Cleveland last Sunday. The Warriors closed their road trip with a 108-105 setback at Denver on Wednesday, but they covered the 4.5-point spread. Cleveland has dropped two of its last three games, falling to Oklahoma City in a 128-120 final on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Chase Center. The Warriors are favored by 4 points in the latest Warriors vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over/under is set at 225.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers spread: Warriors -4

Warriors vs. Cavaliers over/under: 222.5 points

Warriors vs. Cavaliers money line: Warriors: -174, Cavaliers: +146

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State will be motivated to get revenge for Sunday's loss to Cleveland, especially since that setback snapped a five-game winning streak. The Warriors have split their two games since then, beating Detroit by double digits before losing a close game at Denver on Wednesday. Veteran forward Draymond Green finished with 18 points, eight assists and three steals against the Cavaliers on Sunday, but he missed Wednesday's game due to personal reasons.

Green is expected to return on Saturday night for the opener of a six-game homestand. The Warriors depth has been pivotal early in the season, as their reserves lead the NBA with a plus-5.3 margin per game. Star point guard Stephen Curry is the team's leading scorer at 30 points per game, and he had 28 points against Cleveland on Sunday.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland was able to overcome seven 3-pointers from Curry on Sunday, beating the Warriors by double digits as a 1-point underdog. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 31 points on 11 of 19 shooting, while power forward Evan Mobley posted a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds. Cleveland had lost 16 consecutive games against Golden State, so that was a much-needed confidence boost heading into this rematch.

The Warriors never got closer than five points in the second half of that game, losing on the road for the first time this season. And while their bench has been impressive, their starters have been outscored by an average of a half point per game. Cleveland has the firepower and confidence to stay within the spread on Saturday night, especially since the Cavaliers just beat the Warriors by double digits six days ago. See which team to pick here.

