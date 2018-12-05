Warriors vs. Cavs odds, pick: Predictions on gambling spread, over/under and money line
The Warriors return to the arena where they have closed out two championships.
On Wednesday, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors return to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, where they have closed out two of their three championships over the past four years, but it's clearly not the same Cavaliers team they're used to seeing. LeBron James is gone, the Cavs are pretty much in full rebuild mode (even if they haven't totally committed yet by trading Kevin Love) and the big line here reflects all of this.
Below is the viewing information, plus a prediction for the spread, over/under and money line for Warriors at Cavs.
Warriors vs. Cavs game info
- When: 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland
- TV info: Local broadcasts or NBA League Pass
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial -- NBA League Pass add-on available)
Warriors vs. Cavs ATS odds, pick
- Line: Warriors -11.5, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: The Warriors had their one hiccup in Curry's return vs. Detroit, and now they're rolling again after blowing out Atlanta. The Cavs are just not in the same class, obviously. The line reflects that, sure, but even so, Curry and Kevin Durant are back in rhythm and the Cavs just won't be able to keep up, even if the emotion lets them stay in the game for a while.
- Pick: Warriors cover
Warriors vs. Cavs O/U line, pick
- Line: 219.5 total points, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: The Cavs are the lowest-scoring team in the league at 102.6 points per game, per NBA.com. The Warriors score more than 116 a night, fifth in the league. The concern is always how out of hand a Warriors game gets and how early they take their foot off the gas. This is too tight a line for my taste.
- Pick: Stay away.
Warriors vs. Cavs money line odds, pick
- Odds: Warriors -649, Cavs +520, via Westgate Superbook
- Analysis: The Cavs aren't going to win, and there's not much value on a Warriors money line this big.
- Pick: Stay away
-
