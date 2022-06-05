Who's Playing
Boston @ Golden State
Current Records: Boston 1-0; Golden State 0-1
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 8 p.m. ET June 5 at Chase Center. Boston isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Celtics are hoping for another win. They strolled past Golden State with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the contest 120-108. Among those leading the charge for Boston was power forward Al Horford, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six boards.
Boston is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 16 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count Golden State out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $892.50
Odds
The Warriors are a 4-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Boston have won ten out of their last 15 games against Golden State.
- Jun 02, 2022 - Boston 120 vs. Golden State 108
- Mar 16, 2022 - Boston 110 vs. Golden State 88
- Dec 17, 2021 - Golden State 111 vs. Boston 107
- Apr 17, 2021 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 114
- Feb 02, 2021 - Boston 111 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 30, 2020 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 104
- Nov 15, 2019 - Boston 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston 128 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 26, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Boston 111
- Jan 27, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 16, 2017 - Boston 92 vs. Golden State 88
- Mar 08, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Golden State 86
- Nov 18, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Boston 88
- Apr 01, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 11, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Boston 119