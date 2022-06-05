Who's Playing

Boston @ Golden State

Current Records: Boston 1-0; Golden State 0-1

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 8 p.m. ET June 5 at Chase Center. Boston isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Celtics are hoping for another win. They strolled past Golden State with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the contest 120-108. Among those leading the charge for Boston was power forward Al Horford, who shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points and six boards.

Boston is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Feb. 16 easily too and instead slipped up with a 112-111. In other words, don't count Golden State out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $892.50

Odds

The Warriors are a 4-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won ten out of their last 15 games against Golden State.