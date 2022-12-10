Who's Playing

Boston @ Golden State

Current Records: Boston 21-5; Golden State 13-13

What to Know

The Boston Celtics haven't won a game against the Golden State Warriors since June 8th, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Boston is on the road again Saturday and plays against Golden State at 8:30 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Chase Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Celtics made easy work of the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday and carried off a 125-98 victory. With Boston ahead 69-42 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. The top scorers for Boston were small forward Jaylen Brown (25 points) and power forward Jayson Tatum (25 points).

Meanwhile, the Dubs were just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 124-123 to the Utah Jazz. Despite the defeat, Golden State had strong showings from shooting guard Jordan Poole, who had 36 points and eight assists, and power forward Jonathan Kuminga, who had 24 points in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Celtics are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Boston's win lifted them to 21-5 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 13-13. Allowing an average of 116.42 points per game, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $164.99

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Golden State.