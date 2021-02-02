Who's Playing

Boston @ Golden State

Current Records: Boston 10-8; Golden State 11-9

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors may be playing at home again Tuesday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. After a few days' rest for both teams, the Warriors and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Chase Center. The Warriors have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Boston and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 26 of 2019.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Dubs this past Saturday. They blew past the Detroit Pistons 118-91. With the Dubs ahead 64-45 at the half, the game was all but over already. It was another big night for their point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 28 points, seven assists and five boards.

Boston lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Lakers when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Saturday. The Celtics were just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 96-95 to Los Angeles. Point guard Kemba Walker wasn't much of a difference maker for Boston; Cardiac Kemba finished with only four points on 1-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Golden State's victory brought them up to 11-9 while Boston's defeat pulled them down to 10-8. The Warriors are 5-5 after wins this season, and Boston is 3-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Boston have won six out of their last ten games against Golden State.