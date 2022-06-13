Who's Playing
Boston @ Golden State
Current Records: Boston 2-2; Golden State 2-2
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 9 p.m. ET June 13 at Chase Center. The Warriors will be strutting in after a victory while Boston will be stumbling in from a loss.
Golden State is hoping for another win. They bagged a 107-97 win over Boston this past Friday. Point guard Stephen Curry took over for Golden State, finishing with 43 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with ten rebounds.
Boston and Golden State now sit at an identical 2-2. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical contest. The Warriors are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don't count the Celtics out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $744.44
Odds
The Warriors are a 4-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Golden State.
- Jun 10, 2022 - Golden State 107 vs. Boston 97
- Jun 08, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Golden State 100
- Jun 05, 2022 - Golden State 107 vs. Boston 88
- Jun 02, 2022 - Boston 120 vs. Golden State 108
- Mar 16, 2022 - Boston 110 vs. Golden State 88
- Dec 17, 2021 - Golden State 111 vs. Boston 107
- Apr 17, 2021 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 114
- Feb 02, 2021 - Boston 111 vs. Golden State 107
- Jan 30, 2020 - Boston 119 vs. Golden State 104
- Nov 15, 2019 - Boston 105 vs. Golden State 100
- Mar 05, 2019 - Boston 128 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 26, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Boston 111
- Jan 27, 2018 - Golden State 109 vs. Boston 105
- Nov 16, 2017 - Boston 92 vs. Golden State 88
- Mar 08, 2017 - Boston 99 vs. Golden State 86
- Nov 18, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Boston 88
- Apr 01, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Dec 11, 2015 - Golden State 124 vs. Boston 119