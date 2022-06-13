Who's Playing

Boston @ Golden State

Current Records: Boston 2-2; Golden State 2-2

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 9 p.m. ET June 13 at Chase Center. The Warriors will be strutting in after a victory while Boston will be stumbling in from a loss.

Golden State is hoping for another win. They bagged a 107-97 win over Boston this past Friday. Point guard Stephen Curry took over for Golden State, finishing with 43 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with ten rebounds.

Boston and Golden State now sit at an identical 2-2. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical contest. The Warriors are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Indiana Pacers Jan. 20 easily too and instead slipped up with a 121-117. In other words, don't count the Celtics out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $744.44

Odds

The Warriors are a 4-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Golden State.