The 2022 NBA playoffs have been defined by injuries, and the Finals are no different. Here are the latest injury updates ahead of Game 2 on Sunday night between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.

Iguodala (knee) out

Andre Iguodala will not play in Game 2 due to knee inflammation. The Warriors' veteran forward has only played in four playoff games, and missed most of the run due to a neck injury. He was cleared for Game 1, however, and ended up registering seven points and three assists in 12 minutes. Unfortunately, his knee flared up in the process and he won't be able to go on Sunday.

The Warriors will lose a veteran presence and one of their best wing defenders, which could make it more difficult for them to slow down the likes of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. At the same time, his absence could help them on the other end. When Iguodala was playing alongside the likes of Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, it meant the Celtics had another non-shooter they could ignore. All things considered, the Celtics might prefer having Iguodala out there compared to more minutes for Andrew Wiggins or Otto Porter Jr.

Payton (elbow) expected to play

Gary Payton II's emergence was one of the best stories this season, but in the Warriors' second round against the Memphis Grizzlies he was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul from Devin Brooks and suffered a broken elbow. He has not played since, even though he was technically cleared for Game 1.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday reiterated that he expects Payton will see some action in Game 2.

"I mentioned yesterday that I did feel comfortable playing him because it didn't appear healthy enough to play. ... It's literally been a day-to-day thing," Kerr said. "He's made some improvement the last couple days, and I anticipate getting him out there tonight."

The Celtics' ball-handlers have been notoriously shaky in the playoffs, and Payton could cause issues by pressuring them up and down the floor. Getting him back as Iguodala goes out is also good timing for the Warriors.

Williams III (knee) questionable, but will play



Robert Williams III underwent meniscus surgery in March and then suffered a bone bruise on the same knee in the second round against the Milwaukee Bucks. He's been in and out of the lineup throughout the playoffs, missing seven total games, and has looked hobbled at times.

But despite being less than 100 percent, he's played in the last five games and should remain in the lineup the rest of the way. He was technically listed as questionable for Game 2, but will be available to play.

Porter (knee) questionable, but will play

Otto Porter Jr. has been dealing with a foot sprain during the postseason, and has missed three games so far, including Games 4 and 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks. He was cleared for Game 1 and played well, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals off the bench.

He is technically listed as questionable for Game 2, but will play.