The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will both aim to continue winning streaks when they meet up on Saturday evening. The Warriors (28-28) have won four straight. The Celtics (30-26) are on a five-game winning streak, and Boston is 17-10 at TD Garden this season. Robert Williams (knee) and Evan Fournier (protocols) are out for Boston. Kelly Oubre (wrist) is questionable for Golden State, with Eric Paschall (hip) and James Wiseman (knee) ruled out.

Warriors vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -5

Warriors vs. Celtics over-under: 228 points

Warriors vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -200; Warriors +175

GSW: The Warriors are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

BOS: The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Warriors can cover



Golden State is keyed by one of the best players in the NBA in Stephen Curry, and he is enjoying a tremendous season. Curry is averaging 30.7 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, and he connects on 42.2 percent of his 3-point chances. He is the biggest reason why the Warriors are above-average in effective field goal percentage (54.4 percent), and Golden State is a gifted passing team, leading the NBA with 27.6 assists per game.

The Warriors are stout defensively, allowing only 1.10 points per possession, and that includes the No. 4 mark in 2-point shooting allowed (51.3 percent). Draymond Green remains one of the top defenders in the league, and the Warriors create a turnover on 15.1 percent of possessions. Finally, Golden State makes life difficult on opposing passers, holding opponents to just 24.1 assists per game, the No. 8 mark in the NBA this season.

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is playing well right now and has the home-court advantage. The Celtics are out-scoring their opponents by 4.2 points per 100 possessions at TD Garden this season. In contrast, the Warriors are being out-scored by 4.4 points per 100 possessions in road games, giving Boston a sizable edge. From there, the Celtics are above-average on both ends of the floor, scoring nearly 1.14 points per possession overall and holding opponents below the league's overall baseline defensively.

Boston is a tremendous offensive rebounding team, pulling down 29.2 percent of its own missed shots, and that helps to prop the team's scoring efficiency. On defense, the Celtics are holding opponents to just 23.7 assists per game and an effective field goal shooting mark of 53.8 percent. Boston also generates a turnover on 14.3 percent of defensive possessions, with above-average marks in steals (7.8 per game) and blocks (5.3 per game) this season.

